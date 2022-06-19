Bremer Bank National Association Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.69. 3,610,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day moving average is $523.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

