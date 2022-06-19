Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,761,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

