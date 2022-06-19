Bremer Bank National Association Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.