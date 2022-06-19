Bremer Bank National Association Sells 16,979 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of ICE traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. 10,177,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.