Bremer Bank National Association Sells 19,899 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $42.21. 21,193,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

