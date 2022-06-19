Bremer Bank National Association Sells 26,886 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

