Bremer Bank National Association Sells 272 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $310.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

