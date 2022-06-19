Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

