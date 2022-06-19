Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

