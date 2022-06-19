Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
