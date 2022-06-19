Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $92.53

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

