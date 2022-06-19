Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $31.40

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

