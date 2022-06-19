BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $432,545.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $432,545.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.