Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

