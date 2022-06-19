Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

