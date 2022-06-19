Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $187,333,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,431,000 after purchasing an additional 426,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.