Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.