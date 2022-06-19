Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
