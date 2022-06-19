Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,284,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

