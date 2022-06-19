Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

