Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $33.82 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

