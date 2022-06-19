Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

