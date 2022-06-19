Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,393.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $10,393.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00562583 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

