Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $9,898.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $963.70 or 0.05205546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000504 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

