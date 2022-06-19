Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camtek by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

