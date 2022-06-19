Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

KGC stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after buying an additional 729,268 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 386,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

