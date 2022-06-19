Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

