Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,854.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $406,717.74 and $1,854.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.01968498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126212 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00094966 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014290 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,579,917 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

