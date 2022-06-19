CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

MTBC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.