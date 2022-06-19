Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 23,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,671,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $47.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.