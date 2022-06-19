Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.