Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

IXJ stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

