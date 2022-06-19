Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 8,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 194,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02.

