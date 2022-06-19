Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.22 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.