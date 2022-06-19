Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

