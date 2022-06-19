Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01.

