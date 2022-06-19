Celo Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $57.38 million and $1.61 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,976,827 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

