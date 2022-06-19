Centric Wealth Management Buys 1,077 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

