Centric Wealth Management Buys 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

