Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

