Centric Wealth Management Has $357,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.58 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

