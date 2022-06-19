Centrifuge Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $52.23 million and approximately $168,033.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.01215560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00112958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

