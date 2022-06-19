China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

