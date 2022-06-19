Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,245.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,500.39. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

