Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

