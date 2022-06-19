Citigroup Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $27.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

