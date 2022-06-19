Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 2.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
