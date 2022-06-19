Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

