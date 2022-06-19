Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,527,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,842 shares of company stock valued at $45,496,917 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

