Comparing Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Woodside Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.28, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 255.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.03 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.55 $57.94 million $1.05 27.38

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.