Compound Price Tops $29.59 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.59 or 0.00152656 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $211.59 million and $41.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,149,953 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

