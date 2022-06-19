Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.