ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

